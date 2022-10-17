CBI is planning to arrest me in 'fake' case, says Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia hours before his questioning in excise policy 'scam'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 09:29 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI is planning to arrest me in 'fake' case, says Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia hours before his questioning in excise policy 'scam'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Dy CM Manish
Advertisement