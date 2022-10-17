Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives at CBI headquarters for questioning in excise policy scam case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives at CBI headquarters for questioning in excise policy scam case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Manish Sisodia
Advertisement