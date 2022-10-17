BJP says there is a Rs 10,000 cr excise scam; I found there was no scam and case is fake: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia after CBI questioning.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:23 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP says there is a Rs 10,000 cr excise scam; I found there was no scam and case is fake: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia after CBI questioning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Dy CM
Advertisement