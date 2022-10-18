Tamil Nadu government tables a Commission of Inquiry's report in Assembly on circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu government tables a Commission of Inquiry's report in Assembly on circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- J Jayalalithaa
- Assembly
- Commission of Inquiry's
- Tamil Nadu
Advertisement