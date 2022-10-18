Congress candidates for Himachal polls: Mukesh Agnihotri to contest from Haroli, Asha Kumari from Dalhousie, Sukhwinder Sukhu from Nadaun.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
