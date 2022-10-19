Defence forces to release list of 101 items that will be barred for import; with this 411 defence related goods can only be procured locally: PM Modi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence forces to release list of 101 items that will be barred for import; with this 411 defence related goods can only be procured locally: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement