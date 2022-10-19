India biggest provider of military, police personnel to UN missions, including first all-women UN police contingent to a peacekeeping mission: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
