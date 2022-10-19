Time has come to show our strength against those whose day starts and ends with abusing Gujarat and its citizens: PM Narendra Modi at Junagadh in Gujarat.
PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
