Mahatma Gandhi said world has enough to meet everyone's need but not greed...unfortunately in recent times greed is prevailing over need and we need to reverse it: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
PTI | Kevadia | Updated: 20-10-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
