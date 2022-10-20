In few weeks, world leaders will meet for COP 27 in Egypt which will present key political opportunity to renew trusts and accelerate actions on all pillars of Paris climate agreement: UN chief Guterres.
PTI | Kevadia | Updated: 20-10-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
In few weeks, world leaders will meet for COP 27 in Egypt which will present key political opportunity to renew trusts and accelerate actions on all pillars of Paris climate agreement: UN chief Guterres.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Athletics-Kipchoge eyes third straight Olympic marathon gold at Paris
Police clear out crack cocaine drug users from site in northern Paris
Olympics-Paris 2024 marathon to trace path of French Revolution
Olympics-Paris 2024 marathon to trace path of French Revolution
Marathon course for Paris Olympics announced; lots of uphill