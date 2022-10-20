White House says Iranian troops 'directly engaged on the ground' in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:33 IST
White House says Iranian troops 'directly engaged on the ground' in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Crimea
- White House
- Iranian
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
U.S. military aid to Ukraine boosts risk of clash -Russian envoy
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine reports rapid push back of Russian troops on two fronts
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine reports rapid push back of Russian troops on two fronts
Ukraine opposes Belarus bid to lead conflict diamond organization