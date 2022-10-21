35,000 police personnel laid down lives for protecting internal security and guarding international borders: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 08:46 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 08:46 IST
- Country:
- India
35,000 police personnel laid down lives for protecting internal security and guarding international borders: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Home
- Amit Shah
Advertisement