Presidential palace says Giorgia Meloni forms government, giving Italy first far-right-led coalition since World War II, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 21-10-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 21:26 IST
Presidential palace says Giorgia Meloni forms government, giving Italy first far-right-led coalition since World War II, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- World War II
- Giorgia Meloni
Advertisement