'Rozgar Mela' to recruit 10 lakh people, important milestone in govt's efforts for employment, self-employment in last 8 years: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 11:44 IST
Country: India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
