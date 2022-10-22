Centre's help of more than Rs 3 lakh crore to MSME sector during Covid pandemic averted crisis to over 1.5 crore jobs: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre's help of more than Rs 3 lakh crore to MSME sector during Covid pandemic averted crisis to over 1.5 crore jobs: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Narendra Modi
- MSME
Advertisement