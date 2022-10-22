Toll in Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh rises to five as body of fifth missing personnel recovered: Defence spokesperson.
PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 22-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Toll in Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh rises to five as body of fifth missing personnel recovered: Defence spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
Advertisement