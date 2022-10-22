These houses have all facilities like electricity, water connection, toilet and gas connection, and will give strength to beneficiaries to fulfil their dreams, says PM Modi.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-10-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
These houses have all facilities like electricity, water connection, toilet and gas connection, and will give strength to beneficiaries to fulfil their dreams, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement