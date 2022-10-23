Chinese President Xi Jinping re-elected as General Secretary of Communist Party of China for a record third five-year term.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-10-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 09:38 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping re-elected as General Secretary of Communist Party of China for a record third five-year term.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Party of China
- Xi Jinping
- Communist
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protest in Balochistan against Chinese trawler mafia, lack of basic amenities
Attacks on Chinese citizens in Pakistan distress Beijing
Pak lawmaker slams 'ongoing exploitation' by Chinese firms in Balochistan
Covid cases flare up despite Chinese lockdowns, create chaos ahead of party congress
Chinese regulator gives greenlight to fund targeting Korean chipmakers