It resonated widely in Europe in very positive way: German envoy on PM Modi's message to Russian Prez Putin that ''today's era is not of war''.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 14:26 IST
- Country:
- India
It resonated widely in Europe in very positive way: German envoy on PM Modi's message to Russian Prez Putin that ''today's era is not of war''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- German
- Prez Putin
- PM Modi's
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rail in northern Germany at a standstill due to technical issue
Technical problem halts trains in northern Germany
Germany urges NATO to do more to defend against Putin's 'delusions of grandeur'
NATO must do more to protect members against Russia -German defence minister
Sabotage halts rail traffic in northern Germany