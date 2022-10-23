Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan calls for resignation of Vice Chancellors of nine universities in state: Raj Bhavan.
PTI | Thiruvanathapuram | Updated: 23-10-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 17:29 IST
