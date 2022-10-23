At least 30 injured as bus carrying labourers to Uttar Pradesh for Diwali overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district: official.
PTI | Guna | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
