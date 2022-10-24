Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, terms as unusual latter's move seeking resignation of Vice Chancellors.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 24-10-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, terms as unusual latter's move seeking resignation of Vice Chancellors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala CM
- Arif Mohammed Khan
- Pinarayi Vijayan
Advertisement