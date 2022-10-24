PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak, says he looks forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:05 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak, says he looks forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- PM Modi
Advertisement