Special Diwali wishes to 'living bridge' of UK Indians as we transform historic ties into modern partnership:Modi on Rishi Sunak's elevation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Special Diwali wishes to 'living bridge' of UK Indians as we transform historic ties into modern partnership:Modi on Rishi Sunak's elevation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indians
Advertisement