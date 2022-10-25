Around 59,100 candidates secure admission in Delhi University's first round of seat allocation: Registrar Vikas Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Around 59,100 candidates secure admission in Delhi University's first round of seat allocation: Registrar Vikas Gupta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi University's
- Registrar Vikas Gupta
Advertisement