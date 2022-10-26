Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tells CM Pinarayi Vijayan he has ''ceased to enjoy pleasure'' in Finance Minister K N Balagopal, indicating his withdrawal from cabinet: official source.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-10-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 13:02 IST
