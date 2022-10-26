Kerala CM rejects Governor's directive seeking constitutionally appropriate action against FM Balagopal, says govt. source.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-10-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 13:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
