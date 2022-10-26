Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds telephonic talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds telephonic talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Russian
- Sergei Shoigu
- Rajnath Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden pledges advanced air defence systems to Ukraine in phone call with Zelenskyy
Air defence number one priority: Zelenskyy tells Biden after Russian strikes in Ukraine
Pakistan defence minister voices concern over security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Defence, security collaboration between India, Aus contributed significantly to free, open Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar
WRAPUP 6-Ukraine leader to ask G7 for air defence weapons after Russian strikes