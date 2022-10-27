Discrimination against people of Jammu and Kashmir ended under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi on August 5, 2019: Def Min Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 13:08 IST
