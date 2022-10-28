(Eds: Corrects increase in taxi fares) Delhi govt hikes minimum auto-rickshaw fare by Rs 5, per km charge for AC and non-AC taxis by Rs 4 and Rs 3: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Corrects increase in taxi fares) Delhi govt hikes minimum auto-rickshaw fare by Rs 5, per km charge for AC and non-AC taxis by Rs 4 and Rs 3: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement