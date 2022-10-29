Counter-terrorism has become one of top priorities during India's ongoing tenure in UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar at UN meet in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 09:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Counter-terrorism has become one of top priorities during India's ongoing tenure in UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar at UN meet in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Delhi
- UN Security Council
Advertisement