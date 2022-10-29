UNSC evolved important architecture built primarily around counter-terror sanctions regime to combat terrorism: EAM S Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 09:47 IST
- Country:
- India
UNSC evolved important architecture built primarily around counter-terror sanctions regime to combat terrorism: EAM S Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EAM S Jaishankar
Advertisement