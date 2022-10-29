Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train rams into cattle near Atul station in Gujarat; no operational damage caused: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 12:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train rams into cattle near Atul station in Gujarat; no operational damage caused: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Atul
- Bharat Express
- Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP doing drama, won't succeed in Gujarat, says BJP after political slugfest over Italia
Gujaratis will make AAP pay price in polls for 'abusing' PM Modi's mother: BJP
EC likely to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh
"...only crime is she gave birth to Narendra Modi," Smriti Irani on Gujarat AAP chief's remarks
EC likely to announce poll schedule on Friday; elections are due in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.