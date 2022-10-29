Union government is working on providing 10 lakh jobs, number of government jobs for youths will increase significantly, PM Modi says while addressing employment fair in Gujarat.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 29-10-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 18:24 IST
