Brazil's electoral authority: Leftist Lula da Silva has won presidential election, defeating incumbent Bolsonaro, reports AP.VN VN
PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 31-10-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 04:40 IST
Brazil's electoral authority: Leftist Lula da Silva has won presidential election, defeating incumbent Bolsonaro, reports AP.
VN VN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lula da Silva
- Brazil
- Bolsonaro
Advertisement