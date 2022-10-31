Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel realised the dream of a strong and united India: HM Amit Shah on Patel's birth anniversary.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 08:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel realised the dream of a strong and united India: HM Amit Shah on Patel's birth anniversary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Patel
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Advertisement