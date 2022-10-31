India's 'ekta' causing pain to our enemies, they tried to break it in the past whenever they ruled over us: PM Modi while observing Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as Ekta Diwas.
India's 'ekta' causing pain to our enemies, they tried to break it in the past whenever they ruled over us: PM Modi while observing Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as Ekta Diwas.
