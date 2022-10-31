Morbi bridge collapse has pained entire country, my condolences to families of those who died: Home Minister Amit Shah at Sardar Patel school.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Morbi bridge collapse has pained entire country, my condolences to families of those who died: Home Minister Amit Shah at Sardar Patel school.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Sardar Patel
Advertisement