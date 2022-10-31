Basic education should be imparted in local language, I urge students to keep their native language and dialect alive: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 13:05 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
