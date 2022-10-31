Delhi govt has re-submitted file to LG for 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' initiative. 40 cities saw similar drives to reduce pollution: Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
