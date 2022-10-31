Rajasthan CM wrote to me opposing Sujalam Suflam water canal scheme but I told him project will go ahead as it will benefit people of north Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi at rally.
PTI | Banaskantha | Updated: 31-10-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:28 IST
