Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs under Duckworth/Lewis method in T20 World Cup.
PTI | Sydney | Updated: 03-11-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:50 IST
Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs under Duckworth/Lewis method in T20 World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- South Africa
- Duckworth
- Pakistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WORLD CUP WATCH: Cavani back scoring to boost Uruguay hopes
Cuba seeks World Cup qualification after nearly a century
Portugal's Diogo Jota to miss World Cup through injury
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Amazon to stream first-ever 'Black Friday' game in 2023; Soccer-Messi names France and Brazil as favourites to win World Cup and more