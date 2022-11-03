Latest China-Pak joint statement has several unwarranted references to Indian union territory of JK; we consistently rejected such statements: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:00 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
