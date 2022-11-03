Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh are and will always remain integral and inalienable part of India: MEA on China-Pak joint statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:04 IST
Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh are and will always remain integral and inalienable part of India: MEA on China-Pak joint statement.
