Gujarat govt suspends Morbi Municipality's Chief Officer Sandipsinh Zala in connection with bridge collapse incident that killed 135 people: Official.
PTI | Morbi | Updated: 04-11-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 10:48 IST
