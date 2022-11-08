Our talks will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns: EAM S Jaishankar in opening remarks at meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 15:53 IST
- Country:
- India
