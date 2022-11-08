India, Russia engage each other in increasingly multi-polar, re-balanced world. We do so as two polities who have had exceptionally steady, time-tested relationship: EAM S Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 15:53 IST
- Country:
- India
India, Russia engage each other in increasingly multi-polar, re-balanced world. We do so as two polities who have had exceptionally steady, time-tested relationship: EAM S Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement