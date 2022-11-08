We have to move forward with new energy while taking along the world with us: PM Narendra Modi after unveiling logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:10 IST
We have to move forward with new energy while taking along the world with us: PM Narendra Modi after unveiling logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency.
