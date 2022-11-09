Congress leaders insult Army chief, liken soldiers to goons & raise questions on surgical strike: PM Modi at rally in Sujanpur in Himachal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 13:57 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
