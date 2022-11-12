PM Gati Shakti, National Infrastructure Pipeline drawing more foreign investments into the country, says Narendra Modi.
PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 12-11-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Gati Shakti, National Infrastructure Pipeline drawing more foreign investments into the country, says Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Gati Shakti
- National Infrastructure Pipeline
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement